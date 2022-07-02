Dr. Norman Graulich, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graulich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Graulich, DMD
Overview
Dr. Norman Graulich, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spring House, PA.
Dr. Graulich works at
Locations
-
1
Spring House Family Dentistry833 N Bethlehem Pike, Spring House, PA 19477 Directions (215) 402-2720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graulich?
very pleased with my treatment
About Dr. Norman Graulich, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1134483753
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graulich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graulich accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Graulich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Graulich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graulich works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Graulich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graulich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graulich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graulich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.