Dr. Norman Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Gray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
1
Colorado Heart and Vascular PC11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 350, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 595-2727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Colorado Heart and Vascular8510 Bryant St Ste 330, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 426-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Longmont United Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gray is one of the most thorough, caring, knowledgeable physicians with whom I have ever worked. I very highly recommend him for all of your cardiovascular needs!
About Dr. Norman Gray, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1437295698
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- University of Colorado
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Cardiovascular Disease
