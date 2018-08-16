Dr. Norman Hale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Hale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Hale, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Washington.
Dr. Hale works at
Locations
Norman O Hale MD1110 Larrabee Ave Ste 202, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 734-3993
- 2 614 Peterson Rd Ste 200, Burlington, WA 98233 Directions (360) 856-3054
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hale?
I have been seeing Dr. Hale for ~ 5 years. He is a really trustworthy and friendly psychiatrist. I'd recomend him, especially to adolescents.
About Dr. Norman Hale, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1962470393
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hale works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.