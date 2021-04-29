See All Plastic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Norman Harris II, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (38)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Norman Harris II, MD

Dr. Norman Harris II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Dr. Harris II works at Norman R. Harris, MD in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Harris II' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harris Norman R II MD Office
    5115 Bernard Dr Ste 303, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 776-6979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Trigger Finger
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blue Nevus Type Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brown Recluse Spider Poisoning Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Camptobrachydactyly Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Skin Chevron Icon
Compulsive Scalp Picking Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Finger Clubbing Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoacanthoma Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Macrodactyly of Hand Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mole
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Polysyndactyly Type Haas Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiation Tissue Damage Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Syndactyly, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Syndactyly, Type 1-Subtype 1 Chevron Icon
Syndactyly, Type 1-Subtype 2 Chevron Icon
Syndactyly, Type 1-Subtype 3 Chevron Icon
Syndactyly, Type 1-Subtype 4 Chevron Icon
Syndactyly, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Syndactyly, Type 3 Chevron Icon
Syndactyly, Type 5 Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Absence - Hypoplastic Halluces Chevron Icon
Thumb Absent - Short Stature - Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thumb Deformity - Alopecia - Pigmentation Anomaly Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tumor
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 29, 2021
    Dr. Harris is the most talented in the Roanoke Valley
    — Apr 29, 2021
    About Dr. Norman Harris II, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174549935
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • University Kans School Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
