Dr. Norman Harris II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Harris Norman R II MD Office5115 Bernard Dr Ste 303, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 776-6979
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Harris is the most talented in the Roanoke Valley
- 39 years of experience
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Kans School Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Harris II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris II works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.