See All Otolaryngologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD

Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Holzberg works at Associates in Otolaryngology of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Holzberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donald B Perlman MD
    741 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7718
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Headache
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Epiglottitis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Parotitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Sialadenitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holzberg?

    Jul 24, 2019
    Dr. Holzberg has about 30 years of experience, but lacks a bedside manner. It could be largely due to restraints of his practice imposed upon him, giving him little time for each patient? All I know is he didn't want to have a discourse even though his patient was another health care professional. I had a resolving ear infection and I was not expecting microsuction, to which I refused. Rather than having a discussion, he ushered me out the door, but he did not charge me so this was very kind of him.
    — Jul 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Holzberg to family and friends

    Dr. Holzberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Holzberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD.

    About Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689679904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Manhattan Eet Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holzberg works at Associates in Otolaryngology of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Holzberg’s profile.

    Dr. Holzberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.