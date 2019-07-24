Overview of Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD

Dr. Norman Holzberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Holzberg works at Associates in Otolaryngology of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.