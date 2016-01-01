Dr. Norman Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Klein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Surgery PC1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6357Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Nyu School of Medicine Professional Services111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9701Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
About Dr. Norman Klein, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1184668220
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.