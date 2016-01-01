Overview

Dr. Norman Klein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Klein works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.