Overview of Dr. Norman Kornwitz, MD

Dr. Norman Kornwitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Kornwitz works at Kent Hospital-Multiple Sclerosis Center of Care New England in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.