Dr. Norman Kornwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Norman Kornwitz, MD
Dr. Norman Kornwitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Kornwitz works at
Dr. Kornwitz's Office Locations
Kent Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-7000
Ortho Rhode Island120 CENTERVILLE RD, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-3730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 of my hips replaced.
About Dr. Norman Kornwitz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1124027297
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kornwitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kornwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kornwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornwitz has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kornwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kornwitz speaks German.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornwitz.
