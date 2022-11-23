See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Norman Lavin, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.0 (43)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Norman Lavin, MD

Dr. Norman Lavin, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lavin works at Tarzana Pediatrics Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lavin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tarzana Pediatric Medical Group Inc.
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 204, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 345-7792

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Diabetes Counseling
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I searched for weeks for a pediatric endocrinologist to see my son, and all appointments were months out. I talked to Dr Lavins office explained symptoms and they had him in the next day. Then Dr Lavin out of routine had an ultrasound done in his office of his thyroid and abdomen which found a mass in his thyroid. He ended up having Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, that we o my found due to his practice to complete an ultrasound in office. Forever grateful that the office listened when I called and got him in right away and their proactive nature to understand the patient. Finding his cancer early and treating it early may very well have saved his life. Thankfully we never have to know. Thank you Dr. Lavin & Staff
    Stacy Robles — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Norman Lavin, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811902786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Lavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavin works at Tarzana Pediatrics Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lavin’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

