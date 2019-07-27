Overview

Dr. Norman Levine, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER.



Dr. Levine works at Norman Levine MD PLLC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shingles and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.