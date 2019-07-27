Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norman Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Levine, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER.
Dr. Levine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norman Levine MD Pllc5639 E GRANT RD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 615-3444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Wait time was minimal for both visits. Dr. Levine is a pleasant and kind Dr. Appreciated his straight to the point personality. Answered questions with clarity. Would recommend.
About Dr. Norman Levine, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1285679506
Education & Certifications
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shingles and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.