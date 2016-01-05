See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Norman Marcus, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (24)
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Norman Marcus, MD

Dr. Norman Marcus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Marcus works at Norman Marcus Pain Institute in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marcus' Office Locations

    Norman Marcus Pain Institute
    30 E 40th St Rm 1100, New York, NY 10016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 05, 2016
    Dr. Marcus is an extraordinary doctor that places the patient's care and treatment above all other considerations; Dr. Marcus's goal is treat, care and improve the quality of every patient's life. Each patient receives Dr. Marcus's full attention; he listens to his patients, considers their concerns and only then creates a treatment program. Dr. Marcus's results have been life changing and for the better.
    Dennis Pomaski in Fort Pierce, FL — Jan 05, 2016
    About Dr. Norman Marcus, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 56 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679597744
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hosp
    • Einstein
    Residency
    • Mt Zion Hosp Med Ctr
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcus works at Norman Marcus Pain Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marcus’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

