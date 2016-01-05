Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman Marcus, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Marcus, MD
Dr. Norman Marcus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Marcus' Office Locations
Norman Marcus Pain Institute30 E 40th St Rm 1100, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 586-5039
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marcus is an extraordinary doctor that places the patient's care and treatment above all other considerations; Dr. Marcus's goal is treat, care and improve the quality of every patient's life. Each patient receives Dr. Marcus's full attention; he listens to his patients, considers their concerns and only then creates a treatment program. Dr. Marcus's results have been life changing and for the better.
About Dr. Norman Marcus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1679597744
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hosp
- Einstein
- Mt Zion Hosp Med Ctr
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
