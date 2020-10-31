Overview of Dr. Norman Markowitz, MD

Dr. Norman Markowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Markowitz works at Commerce Internal Medicine in Commerce Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.