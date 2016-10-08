Dr. Norman May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman May, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman May, MD is a Dermatologist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine.
Dr. May works at
Locations
Modern Dermatology, Beaumont, TX3485 Fannin St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 835-4790Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always very efficient and professional
About Dr. Norman May, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1942309620
Education & Certifications
- U West Ont
- St Josephs
- University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May has seen patients for Rosacea, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
