Dr. Norman Mayer, MD

Neurosurgery
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Norman Mayer, MD

Dr. Norman Mayer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.

Dr. Mayer works at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg, VA in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mayer's Office Locations

    Pikeville Medical Center Inc
    911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 (606) 218-4710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pikeville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 31, 2020
    Yes, I do recommend Dr. Mayer. He is knowledgeable and forthright. He cares. He worked with the insurance company to get my surgery approved. He is a spectacular surgeon and a great guy!
    Debra Polich — Jul 31, 2020
    About Dr. Norman Mayer, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972596179
    Education & Certifications

    • University Louisville School Of Med
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayer works at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg, VA in Pikeville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mayer’s profile.

    Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

