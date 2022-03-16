Dr. Miller accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norman Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Miller, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital and Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2760 E Lansing Dr Ste 3, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Went very well and finally got a better diagnoses. I was on the wrong medication.
About Dr. Norman Miller, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1174632202
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Howard University College of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Forensic Psychiatry, Neurology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.