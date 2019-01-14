Overview of Dr. Norman Nelson Jr, MD

Dr. Norman Nelson Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson Jr works at Retina Associates of Middle Georgia in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.