Dr. Norman Nelson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Nelson Jr, MD
Dr. Norman Nelson Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson Jr's Office Locations
Retina Associates of Middle Georgia160 Water Tower Ct, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 757-8806
Piedmont Macon350 Hospital Dr, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 757-8806
Retina Associates Middle GA1240 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 238-5199
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nelson saved my vision. When I went to see him, I was blind in my rt. eye from AMD and I had a detached retna in the left eye. He operated repairing the left eye. I now have 20:50 vision. In addition he is a true gentleman and personable. His staff is considerate and nice.
About Dr. Norman Nelson Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518995810
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nelson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson Jr has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson Jr.
