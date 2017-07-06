Overview of Dr. Norman Otsuka, MD

Dr. Norman Otsuka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Otsuka works at SIU Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Springfield, IL with other offices in Leawood, KS and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.