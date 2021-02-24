See All Ophthalmologists in Enterprise, AL
Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD

Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.

Dr. Pahmeier Jr works at Medical And Surgical Eye Care Of Enterprise in Enterprise, AL with other offices in Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Pahmeier Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical and Surgical Eyecare of Enterprise
    100 Professional Ln Ste A, Enterprise, AL 36330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 347-4018
  2. 2
    Alabata Eye Center
    239 Redstone Ave W, Crestview, FL 32536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 331-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Enterprise

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Feb 24, 2021
    I needed cataract surgery and live in Greenville so I was going to a dr in Montgomery until a friend of mine from Enterprise told me about Dr Pahmeier. He was excellent and I will recommend him to all my friends.
    William ( Max) Whiddon — Feb 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD
    About Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619065083
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pahmeier Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pahmeier Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pahmeier Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pahmeier Jr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pahmeier Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pahmeier Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pahmeier Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pahmeier Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pahmeier Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

