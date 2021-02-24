Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pahmeier Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD
Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.
Medical and Surgical Eyecare of Enterprise100 Professional Ln Ste A, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-4018
Alabata Eye Center239 Redstone Ave W, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 331-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
I needed cataract surgery and live in Greenville so I was going to a dr in Montgomery until a friend of mine from Enterprise told me about Dr Pahmeier. He was excellent and I will recommend him to all my friends.
About Dr. Norman Pahmeier Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pahmeier Jr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pahmeier Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pahmeier Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pahmeier Jr.
