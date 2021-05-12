See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Norman Pastorek, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (41)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Norman Pastorek, MD

Dr. Norman Pastorek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Pastorek works at Norman J. Pastorek, MD, PC, FACS in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pastorek's Office Locations

    Norman J. Pastorek, MD, PC, FACS
    1127 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 960-7069
    Norman J. Pastorek, MD, PC, FACS
    12 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 987-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Birthmark
Broken Nose
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UniCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Norman Pastorek, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1699863639
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Pastorek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastorek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pastorek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pastorek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pastorek works at Norman J. Pastorek, MD, PC, FACS in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pastorek’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastorek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastorek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastorek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastorek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

