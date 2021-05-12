Dr. Norman Pastorek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastorek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Pastorek, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Pastorek, MD
Dr. Norman Pastorek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Pastorek works at
Dr. Pastorek's Office Locations
-
1
Norman J. Pastorek, MD, PC, FACS1127 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (917) 960-7069
-
2
Norman J. Pastorek, MD, PC, FACS12 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 987-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UniCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pastorek?
Went for some fillers and threads to tighten neck. Not inexpensive, but the highest quality available and always honest about what needs to be done.
About Dr. Norman Pastorek, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1699863639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastorek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastorek accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastorek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastorek works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastorek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastorek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastorek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastorek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.