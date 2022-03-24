Dr. Norman Peets III, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peets III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Peets III, DDS
Overview
Dr. Norman Peets III, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gainesville, GA.
Dr. Peets III works at
Locations
-
1
Green Street Smiles615 Green St NW Ste 101, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 485-8147Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so glad I did Invisiline with Dr. Peets and got great results. I was 55 years old and did not want visible braces and Invisiline was easy and I got excellent results. I’ve also had a cavity filled and a permanent cap/crown by Dr. Peets with no pain and great results.
About Dr. Norman Peets III, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1538280862
Dr. Peets III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peets III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Peets III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Peets III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Peets III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peets III.
