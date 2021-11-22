Overview of Dr. Norman Radtke, MD

Dr. Norman Radtke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Radtke works at Retina Vitreous Resource Center in Louisville, KY with other offices in Madison, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.