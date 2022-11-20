Dr. Norman Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Ramirez, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Ramirez, MD
Dr. Norman Ramirez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from Stanford University Medical School, Doctorate of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart100 E Ridge Rd Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 396-8854Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Did my cardiac catheterization at Rio Grande Regional. Excellence all around. Efficiency with a compassionate demeanor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Norman Ramirez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1871532531
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center, Non-Invasive Cardiology, Invasive Cardiology, and Coronary Angioplasty
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Internal Medicine
- Stanford University Medical School, Doctorate of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
