Dr. Norman Rappaport, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Norman Rappaport, MD

Dr. Norman Rappaport, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Rappaport works at Houston Center for Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rappaport's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Center for Plastic Surgery
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1812, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 07, 2020
    I love Dr. Rappaport. His skill as a surgeon is second to none. I knew this 15 years ago when he performed his artistry on my wife. Then, this month, it became my turn. I had always hated the saddlebags under my eyes, which had been placed there by genetics and a long, stressful career. I finally decided to call his office just to see what all would be involved. Three weeks later, I’m ten days post-op and there is not even a hint that I ever had bags under my eyes...or surgery either. And the entire procedure and recovery were 100% pain-free. When my daughter came into the recovery room to retrieve her 66 year-old dad, her eyes lit up and she said, “Wow! That looks like new skin.” And it does, and it feels like new skin too. And you can’t tell how it was done. Masterful. Dr. Rappaport has a great sense of humor, which I really appreciate. He and his super assistant Iris are stars. Five stars on a scale of 1 to 4.
    Frank W — Nov 07, 2020
    About Dr. Norman Rappaport, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891713491
    Education & Certifications

    • Hand Surgery - University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA
    • Plastic Surgery - Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    • Hahnemann Medical College - Philadelphia, PA
    • LaSalle College, Philadelphia, PA.
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Rappaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rappaport works at Houston Center for Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rappaport’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

