Dr. Norman Rappaport, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Rappaport, MD
Dr. Norman Rappaport, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Rappaport's Office Locations
Houston Center for Plastic Surgery6560 Fannin St Ste 1812, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Rappaport. His skill as a surgeon is second to none. I knew this 15 years ago when he performed his artistry on my wife. Then, this month, it became my turn. I had always hated the saddlebags under my eyes, which had been placed there by genetics and a long, stressful career. I finally decided to call his office just to see what all would be involved. Three weeks later, I’m ten days post-op and there is not even a hint that I ever had bags under my eyes...or surgery either. And the entire procedure and recovery were 100% pain-free. When my daughter came into the recovery room to retrieve her 66 year-old dad, her eyes lit up and she said, “Wow! That looks like new skin.” And it does, and it feels like new skin too. And you can’t tell how it was done. Masterful. Dr. Rappaport has a great sense of humor, which I really appreciate. He and his super assistant Iris are stars. Five stars on a scale of 1 to 4.
About Dr. Norman Rappaport, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891713491
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery - University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA
- Plastic Surgery - Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Hahnemann Medical College - Philadelphia, PA
- LaSalle College, Philadelphia, PA.
- Plastic Surgery
