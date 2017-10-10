Overview of Dr. Norman Rosenblum, MD

Dr. Norman Rosenblum, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rosenblum works at Div of Gynecological Oncology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.