Dr. Norman Rowe, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Rowe, MD
Dr. Norman Rowe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Rowe works at
Dr. Rowe's Office Locations
Rowe Plastic Surgery820 Park Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10021 Directions (732) 769-3345
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rowe and the staff are amazing!!! From the moment I walked in, I was greeted by comforting staff and smiles. Dr. Rowe explained everything in great detail and answered all my questions with a smile. In all the whole experience was painless. I recommend Rowe Plastic Surgery to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Norman Rowe, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Maimonides Medical Center|State University of New York At Buffalo
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rowe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.