Dr. Norman Rowe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (47)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Norman Rowe, MD

Dr. Norman Rowe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Rowe works at Rowe Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rowe Plastic Surgery
    820 Park Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Norman Rowe, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1598788127
Education & Certifications

  • Nyu Hospitals Center
  • Maimonides Medical Center|State University of New York At Buffalo
  • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Norman Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

