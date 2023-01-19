Overview

Dr. Norman Shaia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Shaia works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.