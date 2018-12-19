Overview of Dr. Norman Slusher, MD

Dr. Norman Slusher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.



Dr. Slusher works at Slusher Eye Center - Norman Slusher, MD, PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.