Dr. Norman Slusher, MD

Ophthalmology
2.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Norman Slusher, MD

Dr. Norman Slusher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.

Dr. Slusher works at Slusher Eye Center - Norman Slusher, MD, PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slusher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Slusher MD PA
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 964, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-7470
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • PCS Health Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 19, 2018
    Cataracts removed and vision is again perfect. So thankful for such skilled doctors available where I live
    Martha B in Garland, TX — Dec 19, 2018
    About Dr. Norman Slusher, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043215429
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tex SW
    Internship
    • U Tex San Antonio Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Slusher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slusher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slusher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slusher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slusher works at Slusher Eye Center - Norman Slusher, MD, PA in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Slusher’s profile.

    Dr. Slusher has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slusher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Slusher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slusher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slusher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slusher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

