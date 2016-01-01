Dr. Norman Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Ko, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Ko, MD
Dr. Norman Ko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Cambridge, School Of Clinical Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Ko's Office Locations
Main Hospital, west clinic334 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98106 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Norman Ko, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1376536425
Education & Certifications
- Montreal Neuro Institute
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Guys Hospital
- University Of Cambridge, School Of Clinical Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ko using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ko has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ko speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
