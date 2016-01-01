Overview of Dr. Norman Ko, MD

Dr. Norman Ko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Cambridge, School Of Clinical Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Ko works at Regional Epilepsy Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.