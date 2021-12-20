Overview of Dr. Norman Torres, MD

Dr. Norman Torres, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Philippines|University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Torres works at NJTorres Neurosurgery in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.