Dr. Norman Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Turner, MD
Dr. Norman Turner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Turner works at
1
200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 577-5293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In November of 2018, I had a complicated orthopedic surgery with Dr Norman Turner using his exceptional skill and knowledge which gave me an end to the pain and frustration I have had most of my life .The surgery was so successful even he was thrilled and surprised at how quickly I healed. I strongly recommend Dr. turner and the great team at Mayo Hospital . My experience was wonderful !
About Dr. Norman Turner, MD
Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1679550537
Hospital Affiliations
Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Turner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.