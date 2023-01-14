Overview of Dr. Norman Verhoog, MD

Dr. Norman Verhoog, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Red Bluff, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Verhoog works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Red Bluff, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.