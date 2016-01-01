Overview

Dr. Norman Walton, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Walton works at Norman W Walton Lll MD PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.