Overview

Dr. Norman Woods, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Woods works at Samaritan Family Practice - Los Gatos in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.