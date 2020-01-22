See All Vascular Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. Norman Yates III, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Savannah, GA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Norman Yates III, MD

Dr. Norman Yates III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, General Surgery

Dr. Yates III works at St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network - Vascular in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yates III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network - Vascular
    11909 McAuley Dr Ste 100-A2, Savannah, GA 31419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-8331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Norman Yates III, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538197355
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Miss Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yates III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yates III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yates III works at St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network - Vascular in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Yates III’s profile.

    Dr. Yates III has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yates III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yates III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yates III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.