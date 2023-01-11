Overview of Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD

Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with La State U



Dr. Zaffater Jr works at Zaffater Eye Center in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.