Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD
Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with La State U
Dr. Zaffater Jr works at
Dr. Zaffater Jr's Office Locations
Zaffater Eye Center2449 Hospital Dr Ste 460, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Love everything about Zaffater Eye Center. From staff to the doctor it is an enjoyable experience. They take great care if my eyes!!
About Dr. Norman Zaffater Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1124010939
Education & Certifications
- La State U
- La State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaffater Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaffater Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaffater Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaffater Jr works at
Dr. Zaffater Jr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaffater Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaffater Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaffater Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaffater Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaffater Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.