Overview

Dr. Norman Zitomer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Zitomer works at Mesa Anesthesia Services Pllc in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.