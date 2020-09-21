Dr. Norman Zitomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zitomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Zitomer, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Zitomer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Zitomer works at
Locations
Mesa Anesthesia Services Pllc8573 E Princess Dr Ste 215, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (253) 503-2581
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In the age of Covid19, I was so happy to be able to meet/see my doctor within a couple of days of referral. I was incredibly happy with the degree of professionalism from his staff! Bravo for the wonderful communication! And, Dr. Zitomer's a little younger than I expected, he was well versed with my previous doctors. He is just excellent. A+++ for all!
About Dr. Norman Zitomer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zitomer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zitomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zitomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zitomer has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zitomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Zitomer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zitomer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zitomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zitomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.