Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman Zuckerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Zuckerman, MD
Dr. Norman Zuckerman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Zuckerman's Office Locations
St. Luke's Regional Medical Center Ltd100 E Idaho St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-7050
- 2 151 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 386-2711
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Norm was extremely caring, personable, and professional and efficient during my treatment for breast cancer. He remembered the names of my pets and asked me about them during the appointment. I recommended him my friend with Ovarian cancer and she was also extremely pleased. I am very grateful for the care Norm gave my treatment, his consideration of my grief at being sick, and am pleased with the outcome of being well and out of treatment. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Norman Zuckerman, MD
- Hematology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1568484053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
