Dr. Normand Miller, MD

Phlebology
4.9 (164)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Normand Miller, MD is a Phlebologist in Salem, NH. They specialize in Phlebology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Laval University, Medical Degree and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Aesthetic & Vein Center MD in Salem, NH with other offices in Nashua, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic & Vein Center MD
    224 Main St Ste 1D, Salem, NH 03079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 607-6817
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Aesthetic & Vein Center MD
    410 Amherst St Ste 200, Nashua, NH 03063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 607-6812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cellulaze® Cellulite Reduction Chevron Icon
Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 164 ratings
    Patient Ratings (164)
    5 Star
    (157)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Very kind, helpful, explains things so anyone can understand.
    Nanci M. — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Normand Miller, MD

    • Phlebology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1225099518
    Education & Certifications

    • Englewood Hospital, New Jersey
    • McGill University In Montreal
    • Enfant Jesus Hospital
    • Laval University, Medical Degree
    • College Limoilou, Quebec City, Canada
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    164 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

