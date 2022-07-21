See All Pediatricians in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. Normarie Albino, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Normarie Albino, MD

Dr. Normarie Albino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1400 N US Highway 441 Bldg 940, Lady Lake, FL 32159 (352) 751-4958

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr.Albino is amazing and exactly the kind of doctor I'd ever want to care for my baby girl. She is the most attentive, patient, and detail oriented. She is also very proactive which I love. Even when I'm feeling overwhelmed as a new mother she is sure to educate and explain things to me in a way that brings me comfort and always takes the time to make a game plan for what the next steps for situations are before I leave the office. Sadly my family and I will be moving soon but if could I would make the long drive back just to bring my baby girl to Dr.Albino. There aren't enough "stars" to give. You are blessed if you have a child or children in her care.
    Meghan Ortiz — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Normarie Albino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1457452708
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Normarie Albino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Albino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

