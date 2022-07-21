Dr. Normarie Albino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Normarie Albino, MD
Overview of Dr. Normarie Albino, MD
Dr. Normarie Albino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albino's Office Locations
- 1 1400 N US Highway 441 Bldg 940, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-4958
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Albino is amazing and exactly the kind of doctor I’d ever want to care for my baby girl. She is the most attentive, patient, and detail oriented. She is also very proactive which I love. Even when I’m feeling overwhelmed as a new mother she is sure to educate and explain things to me in a way that brings me comfort and always takes the time to make a game plan for what the next steps for situations are before I leave the office. Sadly my family and I will be moving soon but if could I would make the long drive back just to bring my baby girl to Dr.Albino. There aren’t enough “stars” to give. You are blessed if you have a child or children in her care.
About Dr. Normarie Albino, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
