Dr. Norton Fishman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (103)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Norton Fishman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Fishman works at Optimal Health Physicians in Rockville, MD with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optimal Health Physicians
    15235 Shady Grove Rd Ste 102, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 330-9430
  2. 2
    Sallie M. Ross Lcsw Plc
    1405 Rolkin Ct Ste 101, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 284-2809

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Lyme Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Babesiosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bartonella Infections Chevron Icon
Borreliosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Management Services Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tick-Borne Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 16, 2018
    Very knowledgeable and can explain in terms that I can understand.
    Bob W — Nov 16, 2018
    About Dr. Norton Fishman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447305826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • May Clinic Grad Sch Of Med, Rochester, Mn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Norton Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

