Overview

Dr. Norton Fishman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.



Dr. Fishman works at Optimal Health Physicians in Rockville, MD with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

