Dr. Noshir Dacosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dacosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noshir Dacosta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noshir Dacosta, MD
Dr. Noshir Dacosta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Dacosta works at
Dr. Dacosta's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore Hematologyoncology Associates PC49 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
2
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
3
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists48 Route 25A Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
4
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dacosta?
Dr. DaCosta was recommended to us through a friend and we would highly recommend him to anyone as well. Dr. DaCosta had the empathy to get me through the initial shock of my cancer diagnosis. He carefully made adjustments when the initial treatments had some side effects for me, and he followed the science. He was able to successfully fight for me to have the very latest in immunotherapy which made all the difference in my treatment program. He was very encouraging and always kept us well informed. The staff at the NYCBS was wonderful and very caring. They all helped us get through a very difficult and sometimes overwhelming situation together. He is simply the BEST!!
About Dr. Noshir Dacosta, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1154300622
Education & Certifications
- Suny Stony Brook Hospital
- La Guardia Hospital
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dacosta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dacosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dacosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dacosta works at
Dr. Dacosta has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dacosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dacosta speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dacosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dacosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dacosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dacosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.