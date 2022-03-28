Dr. Noubar Ouzounian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouzounian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noubar Ouzounian, MD
Overview of Dr. Noubar Ouzounian, MD
Dr. Noubar Ouzounian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut.
Dr. Ouzounian's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office6670 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ouzounian provided exceptional care during my time as his patient. He has been thorough, informative, detailed in all aspects. He has always given me every oportunity to ask questions and answered them completely and thouroughly.
About Dr. Noubar Ouzounian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine
- Amer U Beirut
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ouzounian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ouzounian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ouzounian speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ouzounian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouzounian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouzounian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouzounian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.