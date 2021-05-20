See All Otolaryngologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Nouha Alammar, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Nouha Alammar, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Alammar works at DEARBORN HILLS SURGICAL INSTITUTE in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alammar's Office Locations

    The Dearborn Hills Surgical Institute
    24530 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124
    Michael Sherbin DO
    309 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI 48043
    Mclaren Macomb
    1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis
Adenoidectomy
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Burn Injuries
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Palate
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ear Tube Placement
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Geographic Tongue
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Meniere's Disease
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nosebleed
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Third-Degree Burns
Throat Pain
TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Wound Repair
    May 20, 2021
    Went to Dr Alammar for vertigo, dizziness etc. She reviewed the cat scan had done at emergency room then recommended brain mri which I had done. She went over the MRI and reassured me. Dr Alammar is an excellent doctor. Very caring and through. The staff are wonderful.
    About Dr. Nouha Alammar, DO

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English, Arabic
    1376854570
    Education & Certifications

    MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alammar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alammar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alammar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alammar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alammar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alammar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alammar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alammar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

