Overview of Dr. Nouhad Damaj, MD

Dr. Nouhad Damaj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Damaj works at Horizon View Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.