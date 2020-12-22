Dr. Noune Pashinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pashinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noune Pashinian, MD
Overview of Dr. Noune Pashinian, MD
Dr. Noune Pashinian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan St Med Inst and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Pashinian's Office Locations
Verdugo Rheumatology Medical Group435 Arden Ave Ste 460, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 243-4285
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I for sure recommend Dr Pashinian... She and her office staff are wonderful and very understanding especially during Covid time .......
About Dr. Noune Pashinian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1952460859
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Yerevan St Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pashinian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pashinian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pashinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pashinian has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pashinian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pashinian speaks Armenian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pashinian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pashinian.
