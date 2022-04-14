See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Nour Abboushi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (25)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nour Abboushi, MD

Dr. Nour Abboushi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Abboushi works at Panacea Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Abboushi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inman Park
    280 Elizabeth St NE Ste C, Atlanta, GA 30307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 929-0634
  2. 2
    Panacea Plastic Surgery
    901 Bernina Ave NE Apt 1, Atlanta, GA 30307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 929-0634
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Gynecomastia

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2022
    Dr Abbousi took excellent care of me throughout my procedure. I would recommend him to family without reservation. His staff is very helpful
    Ella — Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. Nour Abboushi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1831374453
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nour Abboushi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboushi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abboushi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abboushi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abboushi works at Panacea Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Abboushi’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboushi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboushi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abboushi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abboushi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

