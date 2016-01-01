See All Pediatricians in Fargo, ND
Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD

Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Dr. Baltagi works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baltagi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rickets
Roundworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1164684411
    NPI Number
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baltagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baltagi works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Baltagi’s profile.

    Dr. Baltagi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baltagi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baltagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baltagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

