Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- ND
- Fargo
- Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD
Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD
Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Baltagi works at
Dr. Baltagi's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Circumcision
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Roundworm
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baltagi?
About Dr. Nour Baltagi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1164684411
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baltagi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baltagi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baltagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baltagi works at
Dr. Baltagi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baltagi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baltagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baltagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.