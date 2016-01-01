Dr. Batarseh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nour Batarseh, MD
Dr. Nour Batarseh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Muncie, IN.
Medical Consultants RHU NEPH800 S Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 289-5410
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
- Iu Health Jay
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1184023384
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
