Dr. Nour Zleik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nour Zleik, MD
Dr. Nour Zleik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus University - Syria (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Zleik works at
Dr. Zleik's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group3271 Clear Vista Ct NE # MC9033, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7293
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked her. She was very kind and treated me very well. She was very knowledgeable and made sure that I understood what she was saying. I'm glad that I found her and would recommend her with no reservations. She represents your organization very well.
About Dr. Nour Zleik, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta University (GME)
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta University (GME)
- Damascus University - Syria (SOM)
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
