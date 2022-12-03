Overview of Dr. Nour Zleik, MD

Dr. Nour Zleik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus University - Syria (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Zleik works at SPECTRUM HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.