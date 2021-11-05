Overview of Dr. Noureen Khan, MD

Dr. Noureen Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA and Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.