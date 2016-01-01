Dr. Nouri Al-Khaled, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Khaled is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nouri Al-Khaled, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nouri Al-Khaled, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Al-Khaled works at
Locations
-
1
Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology3545 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 346-5562Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Oak Lawn5151 W 95th St Fl 2, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-5562
-
3
Consultants In Electrophysiology LLC11800 Southwest Hwy Ste 209, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 304-4689
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Khaled?
About Dr. Nouri Al-Khaled, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760416713
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Damascus Univ
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Khaled accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Khaled has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Khaled works at
Dr. Al-Khaled has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Khaled on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Khaled speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khaled. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khaled.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Khaled, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Khaled appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.