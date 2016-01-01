Overview

Dr. Nouri Al-Khaled, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Al-Khaled works at Consultants In Cardiology & Electrophysiology in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.